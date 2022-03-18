CDC only recommends universal masking for 4 Virginia localities, updated map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — There is more good news for many Virginians as universal masking is recommended for just four out of 129 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Healthy people in those other localities can safely take a break from wearing masks, new data reveal.
The update comes as new cases in Virginia dropped 12% last week and 72.3% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus. Nationally, COVID cases are down 28.5% from the week before, according to the CDC.
The CDC released an updated map Thursday, March 17 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.
"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.
The majority of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as low with the exception of Powhatan, which is ranked as medium. People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks unless they are at high risk for severe illness.
However, four localities in southwestern Virginia are ranked as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC.
The CDC's new measures, which were announced Friday, Feb. 25, focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.
Also, the new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.
High Community Level
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
- 4 Virginia localities this week; down from 23 localities last week
Dickenson
Lee
Norton
Wise
Medium Community Level
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 25 Virginia localities this week; up from 45 localities last week
Amherst
Botetourt
Bristol
Brunswick
Buchanan
Campbell
Charlotte
Covington
Cumberland
Danville
Grayson
Lynchburg
Madison
Martinsville
Nottoway
Pittsylvania
Powhatan
Prince Edward
Rappahannock
Roanoke City
Russell
Scott
Smyth
Washington
Williamsburg
Low Community Level
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested if you have symptoms
- 104 Virginia localities this week; up from 65 localities last week
Accomack
Albemarle
Alexandria
Alleghany
Amelia
Appomattox
Arlington
Augusta
Bath
Bedford
Bland
Buckingham
Buena Vista
Caroline
Carroll
Charles City
Charlottesville
Chesapeake
Chesterfield
Clarke
Colonial Heights
Craig
Culpeper
Dinwiddie
Emporia
Essex
Fairfax City
Fairfax County
Falls Church
Fauquier
Floyd
Fluvanna
Franklin
Franklin
Frederick
Fredericksburg
Galax
Giles
Gloucester
Goochland
Greene
Greensville
Halifax
Hampton
Hanover
Harrisonburg
Henrico
Henry
Highland
Hopewell
Isle of Wight
James City
King and Queen
King George
King William
Lancaster
Lexington
Loudoun
Louisa
Lunenburg
Manassas
Manassas Park
Mathews
Mecklenburg
Middlesex
Montgomery
Nelson
New Kent
Newport News
Norfolk
Northampton
Northumberland
Orange
Page
Patrick
Petersburg
Poquoson
Portsmouth
Prince George
Prince William
Pulaski
Radford
Richmond City
Richmond County
Roanoke County
Rockbridge
Rockingham
Salem
Shenandoah
Southampton
Spotsylvania
Stafford
Staunton
Suffolk
Surry
Sussex
Tazewell
Virginia Beach
Warren
Waynesboro
Westmoreland
Winchester
Wythe
York
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?
People are considered fully vaccinated:
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions—like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.
These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.