People in these Virginia localities should continue to wear masks, CDC advises

RICHMOND, Va. — There is more good news for many Virginians. There are even more localities in the Commonwealth where healthy people can safely take a break from wearing masks, according to the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as new cases in Virginia dropped 20% last week and 72.2% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus. Nationally, COVID cases are down 28.5% from the week before, according to the CDC.

The CDC released an updated map Thursday, March 10 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

The majority of Metro Richmond is now ranked as low, but Dinwiddie, Emporia, Hopewell, Louisa, Petersburg and Powhatan are ranked medium.

People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks for now unless they are at high risk for severe illness.

However, 23 localities, many in southwestern Virginia, are ranked as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC. Prince George is the only Central Virginia locality ranked high after ticking up from medium last week.

The CDC's new measures, which were announced Friday, Feb. 25, focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

Additionally, the new recommendations don’t change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on March 10, 2022

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

23 Virginia localities this week; down from 38 localities last week

Alleghany

Amherst

Appomattox

Bath

Botetourt

Bristol

Buchanan

Campbell

Covington

Dickenson

Lee

Lexington

Lynchburg

Madison

Norton

Prince George

Roanoke County

Russell

Scott

Smyth

Tazewell

Washington

Wise

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

45 Virginia localities this week; up from 32 localities last week

Albemarle

Augusta

Bedford

Bland

Buckingham

Buena Vista

Carroll

Charlotte

Charlottesville

Craig

Culpeper

Cumberland

Danville

Dinwiddie

Emporia

Floyd

Fluvanna

Franklin

Galax

Giles

Grayson

Greene

Halifax

Highland

Hopewell

Louisa

Lunenburg

Mecklenburg

Montgomery

Nelson

Orange

Petersburg

Pittsylvania

Powhatan

Pulaski

Radford

Rappahannock

Roanoke City

Rockbridge

Salem

Staunton

Surry

Sussex

Waynesboro

Wythe

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

65 Virginia localities this week; up from 61 localities last week

Accomack

Alexandria

Amelia

Arlington

Brunswick

Caroline

Charles City

Chesapeake

Chesterfield

Clarke

Colonial Heights

Essex

Fairfax City

Fairfax County

Falls Church

Fauquier

Franklin

Frederick

Fredericksburg

Gloucester

Goochland

Greensville

Hampton

Hanover

Harrisonburg

Henrico

Henry

Isle of Wight

James City

King and Queen

King George

King William

Lancaster

Loudoun

Manassas

Manassas Park

Martinsville

Mathews

Middlesex

New Kent

Newport News

Norfolk

Northampton

Northumberland

Nottoway

Page

Patrick

Poquoson

Portsmouth

Prince Edward

Prince William

Richmond City

Richmond County

Rockingham

Shenandoah

Southampton

Spotsylvania

Stafford

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Warren

Westmoreland

Williamsburg

Winchester

York

WTVR

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Low

Alleghany High

Amelia Low

Amherst High

Appomattox High

Arlington Low

Augusta Medium

Bath High

Bedford Medium

Bland Medium

Botetourt High

Bristol High

Brunswick Low

Buchanan High

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell High

Caroline Low

Carroll Medium

Charles City Low

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Medium

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Low

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights Low

Covington High

Craig Medium

Culpeper Medium

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia Medium

Essex Low

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Medium

Franklin Low

Franklin Medium

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Low

Galax Medium

Giles Medium

Gloucester Low

Goochland Low

Grayson Medium

Greene Medium

Greensville Low

Halifax Medium

Hampton Low

Hanover Low

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico Low

Henry Low

Highland Medium

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Low

King George Low

King William Low

Lancaster Low

Lee High

Lexington High

Loudoun Low

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg High

Madison High

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex Low

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Medium

New Kent Low

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Low

Norton High

Nottoway Low

Orange Medium

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward Low

Prince George High

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Medium

Richmond City Low

Richmond County Low

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County High

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Low

Russell High

Salem Medium

Scott High

Shenandoah Low

Smyth High

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton Medium

Suffolk Low

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Low

Washington High

Waynesboro Medium

Westmoreland Low

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise High

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.