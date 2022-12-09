Watch Now
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now recommended for 10 Virginia localities

Doctors said cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV could be slowed by mask-wearing. And now is the time to get your flu shot and COVID booster if you have not already done so. So far fewer than 13% of Americans have received their updated boosters. “It tells me that people are not getting the message,” Dr. Douglas Chiriboga said.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 16:07:06-05

RICHMOND, Va. — While much of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, masking is now recommended for ten localities and most of Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate increased to 11.9%, new cases were up 8% this week and 73.5% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. increased 49.6% as of Dec. 7 and 85.1% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Dec. 8 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate is 11.9%; new cases up 8% last week

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Ten localities — including Goochland and Nottoway in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from five localities that ranked as high last week.

Fifty-five localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Emporia, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Twenty-seven localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 68 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 101 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 10 Virginia localities this week; up from 5 localities last week

Carroll (ranked low last week)
Dickenson (no change from last week)
Galax (ranked low last week)
Goochland (ranked medium last week)
Grayson (ranked low last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Russell (ranked low last week)
Scott (ranked low last week)
Smyth (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 55 Virginia localities this week; up from 27 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)
Amherst (ranked low last week)
Appomattox (no change from last week)
Bedford (ranked low last week)
Botetourt (ranked low last week)
Bristol (ranked low last week)
Brunswick (ranked low last week)
Campbell (ranked low last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Craig (ranked low last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked low last week)
Emporia (ranked low last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Falls Church (ranked low last week)
Floyd (ranked low last week)
Franklin City (ranked low last week)
Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)
Greensville (ranked low last week)
Halifax (ranked low last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked low last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lee (ranked high last week)
Lunenburg (ranked low last week)
Lynchburg (ranked low last week)
Mecklenburg (ranked low last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (ranked low last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (ranked low last week)
Roanoke County (ranked low last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Salem (ranked low last week)
Shenandoah (ranked low last week)
Surry (ranked low last week)
Sussex (ranked low last week)
Washington (ranked low last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wise (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 68 Virginia localities this week; down from 101 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King George (ranked medium last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Low
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst Medium
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Low
    Augusta Low

    Bath Low
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Medium
    Brunswick Medium
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell Medium
    Caroline Low
    Carroll High
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Medium
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Medium
    Covington Low
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Low
    Dickenson High
    Dinwiddie Medium

    Emporia Medium
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Low
    Falls Church Medium
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Medium
    Franklin County Low
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Medium

    Galax High
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland High
    Grayson High
    Greene Low
    Greensville Medium

    Halifax Medium
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Medium
    Henrico Medium
    Henry Low
    Highland Low
    Hopewell Medium

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Low

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Low
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee Medium
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Medium
    Lynchburg Medium

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg Medium
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton High
    Nottoway High

    Orange Low

    Page Medium
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Medium
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George Medium
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Medium
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Medium
    Russell High

    Salem Medium
    Scott High
    Shenandoah Medium
    Smyth High
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Medium
    Sussex Medium

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Medium
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Medium
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
