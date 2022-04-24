13 Virginia localities rank as medium, updated CDC COVID Community Levels map shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking continues to be no longer recommended for any localities in the Commonwealth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a result, healthy people in those other localities can safely take a break from wearing masks, new data reveal.

The update comes as new cases in Virginia dropped 28% last week and 73.1% of Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. COVID cases in the U.S. increased 35% from the prior week, and nearly 82.3% of the country's total population (people 5+) has received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, April 21 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on April 21, 2022.

The majority of Central Virginia continue to be ranked as low with the exception of Emporia and Prince George, which are ranked as medium. People in those areas (low, medium) can stop wearing masks — unless they are at high risk for severe illness.

There are no localities in Virginia ranked as as high where masking indoors is still recommended by the CDC.

The CDC's new measures focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on April 21, 2022.



High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

No Virginia localities; down from 1 locality last week

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

13 Virginia localities this week; down from15 localities last week

Albemarle Medium (no change from last week)

Alexandria Medium (ranked low last week)

Arlington Medium (no change from last week)

Campbell Medium (no change from last week)

Emporia Medium (ranked low last week)

Falls Church Medium (no change from last week)

Madison Medium (no change from last week)

Manassas Park Medium (ranked low last week)

Mathews Medium (ranked low last week)

Prince George Medium (no change from last week)

Rappahannock Medium (no change from last week)

Scott Medium (ranked low last week)

Waynesboro Medium (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

120 Virginia localities this week; up from 118 localities last week

Accomack Low

Alleghany Low

Amelia Low

Amherst Low

Appomattox Low

Augusta Low

Bath Low

Bedford Low

Bland Low

Botetourt Low

Bristol Low

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Low

Buckingham Low (ranked medium last week)

Buena Vista Low

Caroline Low

Carroll Low

Charles Low

Charlotte Low

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Low

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights Low

Covington Low (ranked medium last week)

Craig Low

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Low (ranked medium last week)

Danville Low

Dickenson Low

Dinwiddie Low

Essex Low

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Low

Fluvanna Low (ranked medium last week)

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Low

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Low

Galax Low

Giles Low

Gloucester Low

Goochland Low

Grayson Low

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax Low

Hampton Low

Hanover Low

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico Low

Henry Low

Highland Low

Hopewell Low

Isle of Wight Low

James Low

King and Queen Low

King George Low

King William Low

Lancaster Low

Lee Low

Lexington Low

Loudoun Low

Louisa Low

Lunenburg Low (ranked medium last week)

Lynchburg Low

Manassas Low

Martinsville Low (ranked medium last week)

Mecklenburg Low

Middlesex Low

Montgomery Low

Nelson Low

New Kent Low

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Low

Norton Low

Nottoway Low (ranked medium last week)

Orange Low

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Low

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Low

Prince Edward Low (ranked medium last week)

Prince William Low

Pulaski Low

Radford Low

Richmond City Low

Richmond County Low

Roanoke City Low

Roanoke County Low

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Low

Russell Low

Salem Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Low

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton Low

Suffolk Low

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Low

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Low

Washington Low

Westmoreland Low

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Low

Wythe Low

York Low

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.