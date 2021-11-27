Britain tightens COVID rules as world on alert over omicron

LONDON — The U.K. has tightened up rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus as governments around the world seek to shore up their defenses.

There are growing concerns that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped amid fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday it was necessary to take “targeted and precautionary measures” after two people tested positive with the new variant in England and that these will be reviewed in three weeks when scientists will know more about omicron.

