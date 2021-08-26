Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 outbreak closes closes some Amherst County schools

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
school students
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 13:53:31-04

AMHERST, Va. -- Amherst County officials say all public secondary schools are closing temporarily after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Superintendent Rob Arnold says a person who tested positive and entered a building without notifying staff is the source of many positive cases.

News outlets report that the Virginia Department of Health recommended the closure. Schools will be closed from Thursday until at least Sept. 2.

Elementary schools aren't affected. Students must provide a negative COVID-19 test result before returning Sept. 2. Students who refuse can return Sept. 7.

School officials urged parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and notify their child’s school if a child tests positive or is exposed to it.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: COVID-19 in Virginia

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.