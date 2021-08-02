Watch
Bidders spend a record $400K at Chincoteague pony auction

Associated Press
Wild Assateague Island foals begin the swim across Assateague Channel during the 74th annual pony swim in Chincoteague, Va., Wednesday, July 28, 1999. More than 50,000 people, some in boats, background, viewed the event. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 02, 2021
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says the Chincoteague Island’s pony auction netted more than $400,000, a record for the annual event.

The Daily Times reports that although the pandemic forced organizers to cancel festivities and hold the auction online for a second year, fans of the famed ponies still supported the auction, which ended Thursday.

Bidders spent $420,150, including $3,200 on donated items like quilts and wind chimes.

The company says that’s an all time high, breaking a record $388,000 spent on ponies last year.

The money raised goes to the fire company, which is responsible for the ponies’ care.

