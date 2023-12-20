News helicopter crashes, killing 2 TV station crew members

A Philadelphia news station's helicopter crashed Tuesday night, killing the pilot and reporter on board.

The 6ABC Action News chopper was returning from an assignment at New Jersey's Jersey Shore when it crashed in Washington Township sometime after 8 p.m.

In an article posted on its website, the news outlet said it was a "devastating day for the Action News team."

"The crew members have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years," said the television station.

New Jersey State Police troopers located the helicopter on the ground. It was hard to access because the chopper went down in a wooded area.

A fellow Philadelphia news station captured video footage of the wreckage.

"Chopper 6 and those who fly in it play an integral role in our news-gathering operation, accessing areas that are difficult to reach by ground, giving us everything from weather and beauty shots, traffic backups, and important information about news of the day," 6ABC said.

The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, which the news station leases from North Carolina-based company U.S. Helicopters Inc.

U.S. Helicopters Inc. has been in touch with families.

6ABCsaid it is not yet releasing the names of crew members who died in the crash as family members are still being notified.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

