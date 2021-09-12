Watch
New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

Crews will continue their work Saturday to repair the pedestal where the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stood until Wednesday -- after an unsuccessful search for a time capsule believed to have been buried in its base.
Posted at 9:55 PM, Sep 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Workers at the site in Richmond, Virginia, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week have installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal.

A state government official confirmed the installation was completed Saturday morning.

It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice.

The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended.

The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision.

The pedestal will remain in place for now.

