How we got here? A timeline of the Lee monument legal battle

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled unanimously that the iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee can be removed from its place of honor in Richmond. Virginia promised in 1890 to forever maintain the statue. Historians testified that it was erected to honor the southern white citizenry's defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on subjugating Black people. Now it's widely seen as a symbol of white supremacy and Black oppression. The justices said “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy. Thursday's ruling denies claims by private citizens who tried to block Gov. Ralph Northam's removal order.
Below is a timeline of the recent legal battle to removal Lee from Monument Avenue
May 25, 2020
George Floyd is killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
May 29 - 30, 2020
Social justice protests turned destructive in the city of Richmond.
#BREAKINGOVERNIGHT: A look at destruction following protests that turned violent overnight in #Richmond, this @GrtcPulse was lit on fire. Demonstrators joined others around the nation protesting the death of George Floyd.
June 1, 2020
Richmond Police use pepper spray and tear gas on a crowd of hundreds of peaceful protesters at the Lee monument.
June 4, 2020
Governor Northam orders the Lee monument taken down
June 8, 2020
William Gregory files lawsuit to stop removal; judge grants injunction
June 17, 2020
State installs concrete barriers around the monument.
June 18, 2020
Richmond Judge Cavedo indefinitely extends the injunction to prevent the removal of Lee monument
June 22, 2020
New regulations close Lee monument grounds from sunset to sunrise
July 16, 2020
Judge Cavedo recuses himself from Gregory case
July 20, 2020
Group of Monument Avenue residents file a lawsuit to stop removal
August 3, 2020
Richmond Judge Marchant dismisses Gregory case
August 25, 2020
Judge Marchant rules residents’ lawsuit can proceed to trial
October 19, 2020
Judge Marchant hears arguments and witness testimony
October 27, 2020
Judge Marchant sides with Commonwealth, but suspends his own order pending resolution of the appeal
October 27, 2020
Gregory appeals to Virginia Supreme Court
October 29, 2020
Residents file notice that they will appeal
January 25, 2021
An eight-foot-tall fence was installed around Lee monument to prepare for removal
January 25, 2021
Residents appeal to Virginia Supreme Court
January 27, 2021
Attorney General Herring asks Virginia Supreme Court to reject the appeal
February 12, 2021
Virginia Supreme Court announces it will hear both cases
June 8, 2021
Virginia Supreme Court hears oral arguments
September 2, 2021
Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove the Lee monument
The Associated Press contributed to this report.