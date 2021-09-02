How we got here? A timeline of the Lee monument legal battle

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled unanimously that the iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee can be removed from its place of honor in Richmond. Virginia promised in 1890 to forever maintain the statue. Historians testified that it was erected to honor the southern white citizenry's defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on subjugating Black people. Now it's widely seen as a symbol of white supremacy and Black oppression. The justices said “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy. Thursday's ruling denies claims by private citizens who tried to block Gov. Ralph Northam's removal order.

Below is a timeline of the recent legal battle to removal Lee from Monument Avenue

May 25, 2020

George Floyd is killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

May 29 - 30, 2020

Social justice protests turned destructive in the city of Richmond.

#BREAKINGOVERNIGHT: A look at destruction following protests that turned violent overnight in #Richmond, this @GrtcPulse was lit on fire. Demonstrators joined others around the nation protesting the death of George Floyd. We’re live from the scene on @CBS6. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/WEqMNJ2WOw — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) May 30, 2020

June 1, 2020

Richmond Police use pepper spray and tear gas on a crowd of hundreds of peaceful protesters at the Lee monument.

Provided to WTVR

June 4, 2020

Governor Northam orders the Lee monument taken down

June 8, 2020

William Gregory files lawsuit to stop removal; judge grants injunction

June 17, 2020

State installs concrete barriers around the monument.

Steve Helber/AP Workers for The Virginia Department of General Services install concrete barriers around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday June 17, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The barriers are intended to protect the safety of demonstrators as well as the structure itself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

June 18, 2020

Richmond Judge Cavedo indefinitely extends the injunction to prevent the removal of Lee monument

June 22, 2020

New regulations close Lee monument grounds from sunset to sunrise

July 16, 2020

Judge Cavedo recuses himself from Gregory case

July 20, 2020

Group of Monument Avenue residents file a lawsuit to stop removal

August 3, 2020

Richmond Judge Marchant dismisses Gregory case

August 25, 2020

Judge Marchant rules residents’ lawsuit can proceed to trial

October 19, 2020

Judge Marchant hears arguments and witness testimony

October 27, 2020

Judge Marchant sides with Commonwealth, but suspends his own order pending resolution of the appeal

October 27, 2020

Gregory appeals to Virginia Supreme Court

October 29, 2020

Residents file notice that they will appeal

January 25, 2021

An eight-foot-tall fence was installed around Lee monument to prepare for removal

WTVR

January 25, 2021

Residents appeal to Virginia Supreme Court

January 27, 2021

Attorney General Herring asks Virginia Supreme Court to reject the appeal

February 12, 2021

Virginia Supreme Court announces it will hear both cases

June 8, 2021

Virginia Supreme Court hears oral arguments

September 2, 2021

Virginia Supreme Court rules state can remove the Lee monument

The Associated Press contributed to this report.