15-year-old girl making history in the world of indoor skydiving

LONE TREE, Colo. — A Denver-area teenager is making history in the world of indoor skydiving.

Kiana Adamson, 15, has been flipping and pirouetting through the air at iFly, an indoor skydiving facility in Lone Tree, since she was 8 years old. Now, she's part of a four-person team that will compete on the world stage later this year.

Kiana is part of the country's first all-female four-way dynamic team, which earned a silver medal at the national championship in El Paso, Texas, in November. Keep in mind; they were competing against adults.

"The four grown men that we beat are all of our former coaches," Kiana said.

Next, Kiana and her squad, Team Volare, will travel to Belgium in April to compete in the F.A.I. Indoor Skydiving World Cup.

"It feels really good," she said. "It kind of just shows how hard we work, talented we are, and determined we are."

Kiana and her team are still raising money to afford the trip. To donate to the team's GoFundMe page, click here.

This story was originally published by Danny New on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.