Watch Now

Actions

Woman wins $1 million lottery for second time in 10 weeks

The lucky player bought both her tickets at businesses in the same Massachusetts town.
Lottery winner Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Lottery
Christine Wilson won $1 million from the Massachusetts State Lottery for the second time since February.
Lottery winner Massachusetts
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 07:59:15-04

A lucky woman in Massachusetts has won the lottery for the second time in 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson won a $1 million prize on a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket, just as she did on Feb. 23.

Wilson’s most recent winnings came from a 100X Cash $10 instant ticket game. In February, she won on a Lifetime Millions $50 instant ticket, which she opted to receive as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

In February, Wilson said she would put some of her winnings toward an SUV. With her new vehicle already purchased, this time around Wilson says she will put her prize money into savings.

The first time she won, Wilson purchased her ticket at Dubs’s Discount Liquors in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

This time, Wilson bought her ticket from Family Food Mart in the same town. Both businesses will receive a $10,000 bonus for the ticket sale.

Lottery winner Brant Edgington.

Good News

Single dad went to grocery store for salad, returned with $1M lottery win

Jennifer Graham Kizer
7:30 PM, Apr 21, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.