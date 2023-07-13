Investigation into White House cocaine nets no suspects, GOP rep says

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. Secret Service is ending its investigation on cocaine that was found in the West Wing of the White House.

Burchett said he left a classified meeting on Thursday with the Secret Service who told members of Congress the investigation will conclude on Friday with no known suspects.

"It's a clown show," he told reporters.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, said she was told the cocaine was found in a locker outside of the West Wing. She said the key to the locker is missing. There are 182 lockers in total, she was told.

A message has been left for the Secret Service.

The discovery was made on July 2 and prompted an evacuation of the premises as officials sought to determine whether the substance was hazardous.

The Bidens were at Camp David during the discovery.

A senior law enforcement official told Scripps News that the cocaine was found in a resealable plastic bag in an area that is accessible to anybody in the West Wing for business or on tours.

The source noted that the area is highly trafficked, which could make it difficult to determine who the cocaine belonged to.

"This is a heavily, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "It is where visitors to the West Wing come through."

