Watch
I Have a Story

Actions

Photographer captures a beautifully broken Virginia

Greg McQuade reports I Have a Story Fridays at 11
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 07:59:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Plashal finds beauty in empty homes, hospitals, and restaurants.

Structures that have been abandoned for decades.

He has visited more than 10,000 places across Virginia.

The more decayed they are - the better, John said.

The decrepit buildings have a soul, he added.

He's made it his mission to capture each one before it's too late.

"It's not uncommon for me to photograph one building one month and go back three months later and the building is collapsed or demolished and that is so painful for a guy like me," John said.

Like powerful stories? Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. Fridays for Greg McQuade’s “I Have A Story” reports. If you know of someone Greg should feature, email him at gmcquade@wtvr.com



You can also watch Greg McQuade's "Heroes Among Us" reports Thursdays on CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️ Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team