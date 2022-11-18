Cemetery sleuths make a shocking discovery in Virginia cornfield

HEALTHSVILLE, Va. — No other place in Heathsville can match the rich history of Rice’s Hotel and Hughlett’s Tavern.

Built in the 1700s, it's part cafe and part artisan gift shop.

The Northern Neck landmark is run entirely by volunteers like Executive Director Corinne Becker.

"Well this is the oldest structure in the county at this point,” Becker said. “I can’t think of another place maybe in the state that offers something like this.”

Centuries before the non-profit foundation took the reins, the Tavern was once owned and expanded by Captain Griffin Foushee.

“He was a veteran of the War of 1812,” Becker said.

The well-respected merchant and farmer was killed in a fishing accident.

The bachelor was hastily buried without a proper funeral.

“He sold the tavern in 1835 and he died in 1844,” Becker said.

The officer was laid to rest the next town over.

With no existing image of Captain Foushee he faded into obscurity, as did his gravesite.

In October 2021, genealogists and cemetery sleuths Marsha Benya and Hilary Darby made a remarkable discovery. They located Foushee’s forgotten burial site on land he once owned.

“I was shocked that nobody connected who this man was,” Benya said. "We were saddened. It says 'Captain' on it. He is just not recognized. He needed to be honored for his service.”

The historians and volunteers like George Beckett refuse to let Foushee languish for eternity.

“First call to the lawyer. The second call to the undertaker. ‘What do we do,’" Tavern volunteer George Beckett said.

Removing remains, no matter how long they’ve been underground, is no easy process.

“It took well over six months because of the legalities,” Corinne Becker. “You don’t just dig up bones and move them.”

Where to reinter the captain?

Only one place made sense.

“I was very excited to think we could bring him here,” Corinne Becker. said. “The site of his former glory and get him out of that cornfield.”

On a recent Saturday morning, a funeral procession 178 years in the making moved through the town.

A military escort for the soldier who served in a war two centuries ago.

Neighbors and Tavern president Mark Payne gathered to witness history roll by.

“Seven months later it is now a reality and we’re still excited about it,” Payne said. “We have so much history to tell here.”

It was a ceremony with pomp, circumstance, and speeches.

“It is right. It is right. He is back here,” Corrine Becker said.

Reburied just steps from the front door, Griffin Foushee is making his triumphant return to the Tavern.

“I’ll come by and see him every now and then. And say ‘hello’ Griffin. Told you I’d get you here,” volunteer George Beckett said.

It is yet another chapter in the long history of Rice’s Hotel and Hughlett’s Tavern.

With its former owner settled in, Captain Foushee adds a new chapter to the story of Heathsville’s most important landmark.

“So he was out in the middle of a cornfield,” Payne said. “Now he is someplace where his remains and his memory will be honored.”

If you would like to experience the Tavern and say “hello” to Captain Foushee, they’re open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The next big fundraiser here at the Tavern is Saturday, December 3. It’s called Gold Village Christmas.

