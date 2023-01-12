Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served so 'people know we care'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Serving his nation. For Henry Mack it is one life’s highlights.

“We escorted the U.S.S. Midway. That was the carrier that was in Top Gun,” said Mack.

The U.S. Navy veteran from Chesterfield served five tours in Vietnam.

“Combat-wise, I fired the 50 caliber, 40mm and the 30 caliber and the big five inch,” said Mack.

He no longer wears a uniform, but the 78-year-old widower is still serving in a big way.

Provided to WTVR

“That oath, you live with it. It didn’t expired my EOS expired my enlistment,” said Mack. “America didn’t punk on me, so I’m not going to punk on the comrades and the brothers.”

Mack is the founder of an organization that lends a hand to fellow military men and women down on their luck.

“Veterans Helping Veterans NOW. Where there is no other way hold tight we got your back,” said Mack.

Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.

“The greatest under the canopy of heaven got the men that sacrifice, defended are sleeping on the ground,” said Mack.

Provided to WTVR

Mack’s efforts were even highlighted by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on Capitol Hill in 2020.

“The most important thing is to let people know we care,” said Mack.

But these days, Mack is the veteran in need. He had visions of turning an old house on the corner of Richmond Highway and Boston Avenue in the city’s Blackwell neighborhood into a gathering place for veterans. A spot he said is desperately needed.

“First of all we’re going to offer them training,” said Mack. “It will make a unique contribution to veterans trying to do better.”

But Henry’s effort, which started more than a decade ago, has fallen far short. To make matters worse, a contractor he hired and paid a few years back didn’t finish work on the porous roof sidelining any plans.

“It is in bad shape,” said Mack.

Through church members, Mack met Juan Fernandez.

“All of the siding needs to be repaired. All of the windows,” explained Fernandez. “It is immensely painful. That is not an exception.”

WTVR

With more than 40 years in construction, the Richmond man said his nonprofit Project Inject Hope will ask carpenters and construction workers to help deserving homeowners and visionaries like Mack.

“I’m approaching the community to let them know that we are here. We are concerned and we are available to do simply God’s will,” said Fernandez.

The experienced construction worker said giving back to strangers in need builds a better foundation for society.

“Because he needs to be honored, because he devoted most of his lives to serve his country through the military. Now it is time to honor him,” said Fernandez.

“Yes and I welcome any kind of help with outstretched arms,” said Mack.

For Mack, divine intervention just may answer his prayers and lead to his shelter and gathering space.

WTVR

“But the thing is working, depending, believing in each other and believing in our country,” said Mack.

Henry Mack — a Vietnam veteran who never strays from his mission to help his brothers and sisters in need.

“It’s been very good because when you see a guy can come and say, ‘Man, thank you.’ He is hugging you and crying that is the best thanks you can get,” said Mack.

If you are a veteran in need of help, Henry Mack would like to hear from you. You can learn more about Henry Mack’s organization Veterans Helping Veterans NOW by calling 804-914-2033.