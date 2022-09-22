How this 'amazing person' is helping Virginia foster children find success

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for passion on the job you will be hard-pressed to find anyone more enthusiastic than Sophia Booker.

Booker, 32, serves as a Youth Development Coordinator at Project Life.

Booker and her colleague Olivia Snoke work for the program under the United Methodist Family Services in Richmond.

“One of the things that gets me up in the morning is that the littlest thing can make the biggest impact,” Booker said. “I’m just happy I was placed here to do this work.”

She works closely with teens and young adults navigating Virginia’s foster care system.

“A lot of times when the youth enter the foster care system the primary goal is to be reunified with their family,” she said.

The Richmond native helps clients leaving the system with higher education, housing and finances, and other critical needs.

“That is where Project Life comes in because we help with that transition and make sure they are successful,” Booker said. “Some of the things I see are heartbreaking to me.”

Project Life provides a forum for young people to share their struggles and dreams in a safe environment.

Booker lends her voice to those in need. She has addressed the Virginia General Assembly and visited the White House in her eight years at Project Life.

Provided to WTVR Sophia Booker

Snoke said Booker always has her client’s best interests at heart.

“I love working with Sophia because she is the most bright, positive, and amazing person in the world,” Snoke said. “I would say Sophia is the key individual on the team mainly because of her experience with youth and advocacy and she really pulls them in.”

Booker knows exactly what the teens are experiencing. She and her twin sister grew up in a foster home for eight years before eventually being adopted.

“I can relate to those things. I can relate to not having a voice. And feeling like I’m not good enough. Or I doubt myself in everything I do,” Booker said.

Jill Gaynor, with UMFS, was Booker's mentor for nine years.

“Sophia’s experience in the foster care system is critical in so many ways,” Gaynor said. “The beautiful thing about her is that she has so many skills and so many abilities. When she steps up to the mic she just shines.”

Provided to WTVR

Gaynor said one of Booker's many strengths is empathizing with the teens.

“They know she gets it. They know she has walked in their shoes,” Gaynor said.

There are 5,000 children and teens in the Commonwealth’s foster care system.

They will not find a louder voice or greater friend than Sophia Booker.

“I am honestly so happy with where I am in life right now,” Booker said. “I’m finally seeing that I am good enough and I do have the power to impact others.”

Sophia Booker graduated from VCU in 2018. She received a Master's degree this spring and was the commencement speaker at graduation.

