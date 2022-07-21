Siblings stir things up at Anthem LemonAid to help cure childhood cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lucas and Valencia Le from Henrico are two siblings who want to put cancer on ice.

The dynamic duo pours their heart and soul into helping strangers one cube and lemon at a time.

“It helps us work together as a team to get something done,” said Lucas.

The siblings sell glass after glass of lemonade every summer. Their refreshing liquid treat does more than cool customers down.

“It started out at Kroger. Then it went to Chick-fil-A and then when COVID hit, it went to our driveway,” said Valencia.

Every glass they sell raises money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

“We do a lot of fundraising,” said Lucas. “It is just really fun.”

Lucas, 13, and Valencia, 10, run their very own Anthem LemonAid stand. A brother and sister tradition five years and counting.

“I guess you would say like expanding it every year because we go to more and more places to sell it and we make more and more,” Valencia said.

The pair raise money for different nonprofits during the year, but squeezing a LemonAid fundraiser into their busy schedule every summer is a must.

“The day before we get all of the lemonade ready and the cooler and the ice and everything,” said Lucas.

Three hundred Anthem LemonAid stands are popping up this weekend around Central Virginia. Each glass of lemonade is just a buck.

“We’ve been doing this for five years since I was in second grade and Valencia was in Kindergarten,” said Lucas.

All donations and sales at stands go directly to supporting cancer patients and services at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

“I feel sad because it limits them to a lot of things that we do and they can’t. So I hope it gets better for them,” said Valencia.

The first year, the Les started off small. But each year their profits grow.

“It’s a really good feeling because it shows that they support us and the people that we are supporting so we really like that,” said Lucas.

The Les hope the trend continues.

Mom, Cindy Le, said knowing Valencia’s and Lucas’s priorities are right makes her swell with pride.

“Lucas and Valencia always look for opportunities to help other people,” said Cindy. “It grows a lot of confidence each one of them too. They come to people and ask for help and support.”

The Les hope they can inspire other children to take a stand against cancer.

“We are really motivated because we really want to help them,” said Valencia.

Valencia and Lucas Le — a dynamic duo doing their part to help strangers in need no matter which way you slice it.

“It is really nice working with him. Except when we disagree,” said Valencia.

“I know that I’m making a difference in the world that I’m living in and I love working with her,” said Lucas.

Since 2000, Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.1 million dollars for Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

If you’re thirsty and want to help, the 22nd annual Anthem LemonAid runs through Sunday. If you would like to donate online, click here.

If you know of a Hero Among Us email me at heroes@wtvr.com