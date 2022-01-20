Richmond firefighter dedicated to helping strangers, even if they're in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Va. — Bones Logan spends his days coming to the aid of people he doesn’t even know.

“I’m naturally the type I like to go do things,” said Bones. “I’ve got as much passion for this job 21 years in as I did on day one.”

The Richmond Firefighter at Station 17 can’t think of another career that is more gratifying.

“It gives me a good feeling when I can meet someone on their worst day and help them make that day a little bit better,” explained Bones.

The 47-year-old goes to great lengths to aid strangers — even out of state. Bones answered the call for help coming from Mayfield, Kentucky.

Provided to WTVR

“We left the 30th. We got the call two days before,” said Bones. “I was just eager to get there and do whatever I could.”

On Dec. 10, the city of 10,000 was decimated by a monster tornado that left dozens dead and entire neighborhoods wiped off the map.

“There are a lot of churches in the town, and a lot of them were completely destroyed,” said Bones.

What Bones saw was utter destruction in every direction.

Provided to WTVR

“When you picture 1943, 1944 bombed-out England or Germany, that is what it reminded me of,” described Bones.

For two weeks, the safety officer and 10 other first responders from Virginia’s Blended Incident Management Team would lend their expertise in post disaster coordination.

“Again, the tornado picked up a school bus and smashed into it and just leveled the water tower,” said Bones.

Keith Todd with Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet called the mile-wide tornado, which traveled 166 miles, was like a runaway train.

Provided to WTVR

“A lot of the buildings are just gone,” said Keith. “There were people who came out of the tornado with maybe the clothes on their back and very little more with them.”

Keith said he is eternally grateful that Bones and the Virginia team would help his fellow Kentuckians get back on their feet.

“Well it is humbling to have people that are willing to give up their daily lives and help out with something like this. Having that type of expertise here is priceless it really is,” said Keith.

Provided to WTVR

It will take years to rebuild this quintessential American city in western Kentucky.

“It is the worst thing I responded to,” said Bones. “I would go again in a heartbeat.”

The Richmond firefighter sees brighter days just over the horizon.

“I can’t say enough good things about the people of Mayfield,” said Bones. “Because the look I saw on people was I don’t know how I’m going to get through this, but I know I’m going to get through this.”

Provided to WTVR

Bones Logan, a firefighter driven to help people in need no matter their area code.

“None of us knew the people of Mayfield, never met them. I may never meet them again but we all just wanted to help,” said Bones.

Keith Todd said Mayfield will be celebrating its bicentennial in 2024. By then they hope to be back on their feet and ready to celebrate their rebirth as a city with a big party. Bones Logan will be on the invite list.

