At Thrifty Sisters, the bottom line is always connected to the bottom of the heart.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Treasures abound at this retail shop at 8911 Patterson Avenue in Henrico.

Everything from dresses and dishes to Woody and wicker, which satisfies shoppers like Suzanne Spooner-Munch.

“I never know what I’m going to find. I rarely ever come looking for something specific. But I rarely leave empty handed. What could be better,” said Spooner-Munch.

But it's what you can’t see that separates Thrifty Sisters from other stores.

“That makes me happy to know that the funds are going to people who really need them,” said Spooner-Munch.

WTVR

The nonprofit generates money for St. Francis - Manchester — a 50-year-old assisted living center on the city’s southside for low-income seniors.

Bev Binns serves as Thrifty Sisters executive director. She's one of only two paid staff members.

“It is about dignity. They provide them dignity. It is all about humanity,” said Binns. “It is a special place where the shoppers, donors and volunteers all work together to create something special. Stuff comes in every day. We put it out everyday so there is always fresh stuff merchandise on the floor.”

About 60 dedicated volunteers round out the workforce like volunteer John Callan, who is always hands-on. Callan has been volunteering for eight years. He said he is driven by a higher purpose to lend a hand to those less fortunate.

“There is always something new. You never know what you’re going to find,” said Callan. “It looks like it is chaos in here. But there are many people sorting stuff out. That is why I come back because I know what I’m doing is helping them out.”

WTVR

Diane Schriewer has been volunteering a few days a week since 2015.

“Oh my gosh, what can’t you find? You can find an $800 piece of jewelry to a 15 cent spool of thread,” said Schriewer. “It is a fun place to work. It really is. It is a joy it really is.”

Gary Flowers proudly calls himself a Thrifty Sisters regular. He visits Thrifty Sisters at least once a week.

“Yes! I heard my mother’s voice from Heaven saying ‘You need a new lampshade for my lamp. I said, ‘Yes, Ma’am,” explained Flowers. “I consider it a purchase with a purpose.”

WTVR

The long-time customer said shopping here is a win-win.

“You get great deals in high quality goods. But the money goes to such a great cause,” said Flowers.

At Thrifty Sisters, the bottom line is always connected to the bottom of the heart.

The folks at Thrifty Sisters are always looking for volunteers and donations.

The shop at 8911 Patterson Avenue is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

WTVR

If you know of someone who is a “Hero Among Us” email me at gmcquade@wtvr.com