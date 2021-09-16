Nothing can stop Hanna Setzer from helping others: 'I never felt the need to hide'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Paradise Found in Powhatan are just steps from Hanna and Brandon Setzer’s back door. The couple is settling into rural life.

"It's nice. Every morning the animals are happy when I come and give them food,” Brandon Setzer said.

“I love it. It is so fun,” Hanna Setzer added.

Fresh eggs and milk are the norm on their two and a half acres of Heaven.

The Setzers aren’t just blossoming farmers, they are business owners too.

Founded last year Hanna’s Handcrafted produces syrups, soaps, and sprays using elderberries.

Sales are sweet.

It’s quite the success story considering Hanna’s uphill climb.

“I was not expected to be born alive,” she said.

The 31-year-old was born with Cystic Hygroma of the head and neck. Her condition has required 60 surgeries. Millions of cysts left Hanna permanently disfigured.

“I never felt the need to hide who I am and hide how I look,” Hanna said. "This is the one life I have and I want to live life to the fullest."

She breathes and eats through tubes.

“I was not expected to make a year and then five years,” Hanna said. “Then I think they stopped counting after that because I have plans.”

Growing up, Hanna was the target of insults and stares. She still receives hateful messages on social media.

“It happens every day. It happened yesterday,” she said.

Hanna isn’t fazed.

“Like I said, other people’s opinions about how I look don’t matter to me,” Hanna said.

The college graduate serves as an advocate for the Disability Law Center of Virginia where she takes a stand for others who might not be as strong.

Hanna and Brandon met and fell in love in 2016. A year later they married.

“We go really well together. I was not expecting to find someone I was going to click with as well as I have,” Brandon said.

The Setzer family is expanding. They’ve adopted one son and are in the process of adopting three other boys in the foster care system.

Hanna and Brandon are extending themselves even further. The Setzers are raising money to purchase land and build an accessible playground for children with disabilities.

“Everyone is so excited to bring it to Powhatan because there isn’t anything like that out here,” Hanna said.

The couple also wants to introduce a community garden. Any food not used by neighbors will be donated to area food pantries.

“If I help someone for five minutes out of my day. That could be a positive impact that influences them down the road so we want to be as nice to as many people and help as many people as I can,” Brandon said.

Hanna isn’t looking for sympathy.

“I don’t want to just talk about my dreams I want to make them happen,” Hanna said. “If you tell me I can’t do something I’m probably going to do the opposite.”

The entrepreneur is on the move.

“She definitely has a strong driving force behind her. When she puts her mind to it she is going to accomplish is no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Brandon said.

Hanna Setzer measures success not in the number of dollars made but by the people she assists.

“I just feel so grateful and blessed to be alive and to be thriving,” Hanna said. “There is no way I would not want to help make others' lives as great and fun as mine. Yup!”