Health officials confirm Virginia's third measles case of 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — The third case of measles in Virginia this year has been reported in Northern Virginia.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) say the patient is a child under four years old who recently traveled internationally, and is not related to a recent measles case reported on January 11.

The VDH provided the following potential exposure sites:



PM Pediatric Urgent Care, located at 2690 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge

Tuesday, January 13 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Inova Children’s Emergency Department, located at 3300 Gallows Road in Falls Church

Thursday, January 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, January 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Inova Fairfax Hospital Women’s and Children’s Building, Floors 2-10, located at 3300 Gallows Road in Falls Church

Saturday, January 17 at 2:30 a.m. to Sunday, January 18 at 5 p.m.



An adult was diagnosed with measles in Central Virginia last month, the fifth case in Virginia of 2025.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

The VDH emphasized that measles is preventable through the MMR vaccine, which provides lifetime protection with two doses.

Virginia maintains high vaccination rates, with approximately 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles.

However, infants too young for vaccination and unvaccinated individuals remain at high risk if exposed to the virus.

Measles symptoms typically appear in two stages:

The first stage includes fever greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and cough. These symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure.

The second stage starts three to five days later when a rash appears on the face and spreads throughout the body. Infected individuals are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after it develops.

For more information, visit the VDH Measles website.

