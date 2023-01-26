Star-studded rom-com 'Maybe I Do' flops with script that doesn't live up to cast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Maybe I Do" rounds up such an intriguing cast that it would be almost impossible for things to go too wrong.

Somehow, the film, which opens in theaters Friday, finds a way.

Three couples stew in dull, contrived problems, talk at one another and fail to generate any relatable chemistry.

Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon star in the film in a sort of 80s/90s reunion. They play two sets of parents to Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple looking to overcome their hang-ups about marriage and take the plunge.

The two sets of parents, as it turns out, have met before and are entangled in more than enough marital problems to raise some red flags about entering the institution.

You'd expect some wacky antics to ensue, but the clashing personalities and awkward situations are more dull than zippy.

It doesn't help that the characters have a way of talking at — rather than to — one another, dropping paragraphs instead of engaging in banter.

The nostalgia factor carries some weight. It's intriguing to see Gere and Keaton together, nearly half a century after they starred in "Looking for Mr. Goodbar," and the moments Gere is onscreen with Roberts, who is a dead-ringer for her aunt Julia circa "Pretty Woman," ring with familiarity.

Other than the sheer presence of the well-known actors, though, there's little to dig into here. This is the sort of date movie you'll only wish for if you don't want there to be a second date.

RATING: 2 stars out of 4.

