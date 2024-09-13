Justin Timberlake enters into plea deal to resolve DWI case

Justin Timberlake struck a plea deal that saw his charge in his DWI case reduced to a noncriminal traffic violation of driving while impaired.

The "I'm Bringing Sexy Back" singer appeared in court in New York on Friday to enter a guilty plea on the lesser charge. In the courtroom, Timberlake said, "I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself," The Associated Press reports.

Timberlake will reportedly have to pay a $500 fine, perform 25 hours of community service and make a public safety announcement as part of his plea deal.

"Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car," Timberlake told reporters outside of the courtroom. "There's so many alternatives."

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in June. Police said the pop star was pulled over after failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain his lane.

A police report indicated that an officer observed Timberlake with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and that he had trouble standing. Police added there was a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath and that he "performed poorly" on all standardized field sobriety tests.

The 43-year-old is currently in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His next concert date is Sept. 28 in New Jersey.

