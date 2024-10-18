Watch Now
CBS Premiere Week: New seasons of 'S.W.A.T' and 'Fire Country' kick off Friday night

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — CBS Premiere Week continues Friday night with the season premieres of "S.W.A.T" and "Fire Country" followed by an all-new "Blue Bloods." Then don't miss CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels.

Sunday, Oct. 13

7 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8 p.m. — Tracker (Season 2 premiere)
9 p.m. — Big Brother
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Tracy Sears

Monday, Oct. 14

8 p.m. — NCIS (Season 22 premiere)
9 p.m. — NCIS: Origins (2-hour series premiere)
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels

Tuesday, Oct. 15

8 p.m. — FBI (Season 7 premiere)
9 p.m. — FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)
10 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels

Wednesday, Oct, 16

8 p.m. — Survivor
9 p.m. — The Summit (new episode in regular time slot)
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels

Thursday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. — Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (new show – series premiere)
8:30 p.m. — Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)
9 p.m. — Matlock (new episode in regular time slot)
10 p.m. — Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels

Friday, Oct. 18

8 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)
9 p.m. Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)
10 p.m. — Blue Bloods (Season 14 Pt. 2 premiere)
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m. — Tracker
9:30 p.m. — The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)
10:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
11:30 p.m. — CBS 6 News with Tracy Sears

Monday, Oct. 21

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)
8:30 p.m. Poppa’s House (new show – series premiere)
9 p.m. — NCIS
10 p.m. — NCIS: Origins
11 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Julie Bragg and GeNienne Samuels




Don't miss "Entertainment Tonight" with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner weekdays at 7 p.m. on CBS 6. Then watch CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald.


