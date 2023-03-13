Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for 'The Whale'

LOS ANGELES — Brendan Fraser was “The Whale.”
He’s now the winner.
Fraser’s journey is complete. He’s an Oscar winner, after the performance of his lifetime. Fraser won Best Actor for “The Whale” on Sunday at the Oscars, the crowd at the Dolby Theater erupting in what seemed like one of the loudest ovations of the night when he was announced.
“I started in this business 30 years ago. Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped,” an emotional Fraser said. “I just wanted to say thank you for this acknowledgment.”
