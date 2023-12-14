Eddie Murphy, others return in new 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' trailer

Axel Foley is back, and so are some other familiar faces from the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise.

Netflix on Thursday released the teaser trailer for the long-awaited fourth installment of "Beverly Hills Cop."

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" brings back Detroit's most famous police officer, who returns to California to investigate corruption within the Beverly Hills Police Department.

It's been three decades since Eddie Murphy's wise-cracking, street-smart cop last appeared.

"Beverly Hills Cop" was released in 1984 and became one of the surprise hits of the year. It spawned two sequels, "Beverly Hills Cop II" in 1987 and "Beverly Hills Cop III" in 1994, neither of which were as beloved as the original.

Returning for the newest "Beverly Hills Cop" are Judge Reinhold as thrill-seeking Lt. Billy Rosewood, John Ashton as the curmudgeonly, by-the-book Sgt. John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Foley's Detroit confidant Jeffrey Friedman and Bronson Pinchot as the scene-stealing Serge. Reinhold's character is the only one to appear in every film. Ashton and Reiser are returning to the franchise for the first time since 1987.

Also starring in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" are Kevin Bacon as a Beverly Hills police captain who appears to be the film's antagonist and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a Beverly Hills police detective who seems to befriend Foley.

The movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix this summer.

This story was officially published by Peter Burke at Scripps News West Palm Beach.

