What The Lilly Pad needs to change to keep the party going in Henrico

Jonathan Spiers
A community meeting was held at The Lilly Pad last month as part of the dockside restaurant’s application for a new permit to continue operations.<br/>
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 09, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The party doesn’t appear to be over for The Lilly Pad, though the popular dockside restaurant in eastern Henrico could soon have a county-imposed curfew. A provisional-use permit proposed for the restaurant and the larger Kingsland Marina would limit live music to certain hours and decibel levels, among other conditions that county staff is recommending after determining that the expanded restaurant had outgrown the parameters of a previous permit. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

