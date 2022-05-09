What The Lilly Pad needs to change to keep the party going in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The party doesn’t appear to be over for The Lilly Pad, though the popular dockside restaurant in eastern Henrico could soon have a county-imposed curfew. A provisional-use permit proposed for the restaurant and the larger Kingsland Marina would limit live music to certain hours and decibel levels, among other conditions that county staff is recommending after determining that the expanded restaurant had outgrown the parameters of a previous permit. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

