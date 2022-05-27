Virginia loses 'best doughnut.' Mrs. Yoder's now 'closed indefinitely'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The will they or won't they drama surrounding Mrs. Yoder's doughnuts took an unfortunate turn for fans of the award-winning dessert.

They will not, for now.

In late March, Mrs. Yoder's announced it would "not be making donuts until further notice."

The owners later explained they were being called back to do more church work in Nicaragua, so they worked out a deal to sell the business to another family. But that deal fell through.

Then, in early May, Mrs. Yoder's delighted fans with a Facebook announcement that the sweet treat would be back soon.

But on Friday, May 27, Mrs. Yoder's posted the unfortunate update to doughnut lovers.

"It is with deep regret that we need to inform you, our dear customers, that some things happened this past weekend that were out of our control and with us going out of the country we don't have time to resolve them and be able to reopen and make donuts," the post read. "This is an announcement that we will be closed indefinitely. We don't know what the future holds for Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen but we will definitely look at it in the future. We love you guys and have enjoyed serving you our special donuts. We wish each one of you the best."

Mrs. Yoder's is a Dinwiddie-based business that specializes in sourdough glazed doughnuts. The treats, which have found a devoted fan base at various farmer's markets around Virginia, were named the state's top doughnut in 2021 by Food and Wine.

