Virginia ABC just dropped drunk raccoon-inspired cocktails

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's "trashed panda," the raccoon that broke into an Ashland liquor store and passed out drunk next to the toilet, is now inspiring official cocktails from Virginia ABC.

The state-run liquor stores are capitalizing on the viral internet sensation by featuring Al the raccoon as an unofficially spokescreature and creating raccoon-inspired drink recipes.

"Following the sober ride home for our woodland friend, Virginia ABC employees discovered three surprisingly delicious recipe recommendations! Whether you're craving tangy, scrappy or sparkly mischief, these creations deliver full woodland chaos in a glass," Virginia ABC posted online.

The three new cocktails include the Rye Rascal Sour, described as "tangy and rich like something your favorite troublemaking raccoon would proudly recommend after enjoying the good stuff from the top shelf." The drink features a blackberry "mask" drizzle "because even cocktails deserve disguises."

Raccoon found passed out in bathroom of Virginia ABC Store after breaking in, ransacking shelves

The Midnight Masked Gin Fizz is marketed as "a lively, mischievous cocktail that's equal parts citrus sparkle and berry mischief" that's "bright, fizzy and finished with a drifting blackberry mask."

The Trash Panda Old Fashioned is described as "a scrappy, no-nonsense twist on the classic old fashioned mixed with bourbon, brown sugar and smoky bitterness" that "tastes like something a resourceful raccoon would proudly mix after a late night visit to an ABC store."

Virginia ABC isn't alone in capitalizing on the viral raccoon story that has been shared across the globe.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter that rescued the intoxicated raccoon is selling "Trashed Panda" T-shirts online to raise funds for shelter animal care. The shirts feature an illustration of Al, who broke into the ABC Store in Ashland, broke bottles and drank their contents before passing out near the toilet.

WTVR

Richmond artists like Ryan Myers have also produced drunk raccoon merchandise in time for the holidays.

"Faced with a world of ruin, this raccoon did a crime that was so cool that after arrest, it was simply told to sleep it off," Myers wrote about his muse. "Sometimes a legendary king appears and you just have to sit there and bask in their glory."

Let us know about other awesome raccoon merch you're seeing around town.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.