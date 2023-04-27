Watch Now
VCU-themed restaurant Rams House to open in Richmond

Rams House former Pies & Pints
Richmond BizSense
The former Pies &amp; Pints space near Allison Street in the Fan has a new tenant.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A fast-growing restaurant group has inked yet another deal, this time for a sports bar in Rams country. Earlier this week Lindsey Food Group signed a lease for 2035 W. Broad St., where it’s planning to open Rams House Bar + Kitchen. The local group, behind such restaurants as Lillie Pearl and Buttermilk and Honey, is taking over the roughly 4,000-square-foot space that’s been vacant since Pies & Pints closed there last fall after four years in the Fan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

