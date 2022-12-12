When Torchy’s Tacos plans to open in Chesterfield County
A taqueria chain out of Austin, Texas is taking a third bite out of the Richmond market.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Dec 12, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A taqueria chain out of Austin, Texas is taking a third bite out of the Richmond market. Torchy’s Tacos has signed on to open a location at 1315 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield, as part of a retail development under construction there. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
