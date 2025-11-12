The Granite Grill, a new Richmond restaurant, announces opening date in Bon Air

RICHMOND, Va. — The Granite Grill will open for dinner Friday, November 14, the Richmond-based restaurant group Big Kitchen Hospitality announced.

Located in the Stony Point Shopping Center, at the corner of Huguenot Road and Forest Hill Avenue in Bon Air, the restaurant will serve what its owners called "updated classic American fare."

"[The menu features] a selection of hand cut steaks, sustainably sourced fresh fish on the grill, and a signature roasted chicken and kale salad," partner Jeff Grant said in a statement announcing the restaurant's opening date. "Specialty entrees include hickory smoked baby back ribs and eggplant parmesan. The signature brioche buns are made from scratch daily. Appetizers include nostalgic dishes such as spinach artichoke and lump crab dips, as well as slow smoked wings finished on grill."

Big Kitchen Hospitality also owns and operates Tazza Kitchen and Conejo locations in Richmond and the surrounding counties.

The Granite Grill was built in a space where Nuevo Mexico Restaurante once stood.

"This was a big project. The landlord had gutted the interior space providing a clean slate for the restaurant design," partner John Davenport said in a statement. "Watching the transformation of this corner of the shopping center has been very exciting. The enthusiasm from the Bon Air neighborhood has been overwhelming, and we look forward to adding to the new energy at Stony Point Shopping Center."

The 5,300-square-foot restaurant includes a 120-seat main dining room and additional seating for 18 at the bar. Another 44 guests can dine outside on a covered patio and there is a private dining space for up to 30 people.

After a few days of dinner service, The Granite Grill will add lunch and takeout on December 2.

"We look forward to offering some comfort food specials on Sunday and Monday evenings in the future," Grant said.

Additional restaurant info:

The Granite Grill

3088 Stony Point Road

Richmond, Va. 23235

Executive Chef: Danny Mena

Culinary Operations Director: Ansel Pace

Director of Service and Hospitality: Lauren Spain

Architect and Design: Johannas Design Group and Helen Reed Design

General Contractor: David Gauman Construction

Lighting: Reynolds Lighting Supply

Kitchen Design: Chesapeake Design and Equipment

AV Design: Live Wire

Landscaping: Portico Planters

Web Development: Evergib

Logo and menu design: 903 Creative

