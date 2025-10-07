As the craft beer industry cools, Richmond brewers are adapting in different ways

RICHMOND, Va. — Elinor Reina was bewitched. Like the rest of us millennials and young Gen Xers, she was on the forefront of the craft beer movement. And her seat was better than most.

“I feel like I’ve been chasing good beer around the country since I was old enough to drink,” says Reina. “Or maybe a little bit before that …”

The New York City native has been first, tasting, then working her way through the craft brewing world from Burlington to Boston, Denver to Portland and, since 2019, the River City. Reina is currently The Veil Brewing’s Richmond taproom manager. Click here to continue reading in Style Weekly.



