RICHMOND, Va. -- When Julep’s New Southern Cuisine owner Amy Cabaniss and executive chef Cory Chaney leased a building in mid-2019, they anticipated opening a new restaurant there a few months later. Nearly four years later, delayed but undeterred by the pandemic, they’re now set to open Revel Market and Bar at 6223 Lakeside Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.