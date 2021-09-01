My Favorite Muffin bakery and cafe popping up in Henrico
Ed Mograbi
My Favorite Muffin will be located at 10174 W. Broad St. in the Lexington Commons Shopping Center.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Sep 01, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An Ohio-based bakery and cafe chain is making its debut in Virginia with a location in Henrico. My Favorite Muffin is going in at 10174 W. Broad St. in the Lexington Commons Shopping Center, just east of Innsbrook. Click here to keep on reading Richmond BizSense.
