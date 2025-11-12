Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Meet the Millers: Longtime employee buys Final Gravity Brewing

Final Gravity Brewing
Final Gravity
From left: Erin Miller, Timmy Miller, Jessica Harris and Tony Ammendolia
Final Gravity Brewing
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Come the new year, a new crew will be manning one of the region’s longer-running breweries. Final Gravity Brewing Co. is being sold to longtime employee Timmy Miller and his wife, Erin. In January, the Millers will become the owners of both the brewery and Original Gravity, the adjoining home-brew supply shop at 6118 Lakeside Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.