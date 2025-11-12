Meet the Millers: Longtime employee buys Final Gravity Brewing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Come the new year, a new crew will be manning one of the region’s longer-running breweries. Final Gravity Brewing Co. is being sold to longtime employee Timmy Miller and his wife, Erin. In January, the Millers will become the owners of both the brewery and Original Gravity, the adjoining home-brew supply shop at 6118 Lakeside Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.