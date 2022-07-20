Duo to open new Marco’s Pizza in South Richmond
Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason are opening their sixth Marco’s Pizza restaurant in the area, this time in a former Pizza Hut building at 5817 Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 10:46:44-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two local pizza chain franchisees have grabbed another slice of the Richmond market. Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason are opening their sixth Marco’s Pizza restaurant in the area, this time in a former Pizza Hut building at 5817 Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
