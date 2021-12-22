Center of the Universe Brewing Co. becomes master of its own universe in Ashland
Center of the Universe’s taproom was renovated in 2016 but more upgrades are on tap.
ASHLAND, Va. -- Ahead of its 10th anniversary, one of the area’s pioneering breweries has become its own landlord. Center of the Universe Brewing Co. recently bought its building at 11293 Air Park Road in Hanover from its longtime landlord for $1.4 million, county records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
