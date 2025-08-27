Rental car customer billed $200 for damage he didn't cause

Renting a car should be a straightforward transaction, but failing to inspect the vehicle thoroughly beforehand — and report any issues — could leave you billed for damages you didn't cause.

And things may be getting worse for drivers, as some rental companies are reportedly installing AI scanners that can find even the slightest scratches, dings, and other damage, then bill you for it, even if you are sure another renter caused the issue.

John Berns learned this lesson the hard way, during what should have been a simple beach trip rental.

"I've had zero success with rental cars in my lifetime, that's for sure," Berns said.

When Berns picked up his rental car, he says he immediately noticed something wrong.

"The first thing I did with the radio was turn it on," he said.

He casually mentioned the broken radio to the rental lot attendant, who simply nodded and sent him on his way. Berns mentioned the issue again when returning the vehicle.

"Just so you know, the radio doesn't work on this car and hasn't worked all week. And no response, a thank you and that's it," he said.

Two months later, Berns was shocked to find a $200 charge on his credit card for breaking the radio.

"My wife is like 'You have to pay this bill.' I'm not paying that bill, I didn't break that radio!" he said.

But his card had already been billed, and he had no proof that the radio was damaged before he rented the vehicle.

How to protect yourself

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says it's crucial to conduct a thorough inspection with a rental representative present.

"Take pictures, make sure they're notating things in the contract before you sign anything," McGovern said.

"If you do have a dispute, you can go back to that contract and say, here is the notation that the radio didn't work," she said.

If you're charged for damages you didn't cause, McGovern advises first trying to resolve the issue directly with the rental company.

If that fails, she recommends filing a complaint with the BBB and contacting your credit card company, but keep all receipts.

Berns now plans to record a video walkthrough before taking any rental car and document even the smallest issues.

"$200 is a lot of money. You work hard for your money; you don't want to just give it away," he said.

