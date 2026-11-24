🎄Don't miss your chance to see The Nutcracker presented by the Richmond Ballet December 5 - 23 at the Dominion Energy Center.

Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets in this cherished annual holiday tradition. Audiences of all ages will be delighted by stunning choreography, lavish sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score played live by the Richmond Symphony.💂‍♀️

Follow CBS 6 on Facebook and comment for a chance to win a Family Four-Pack a of tickets to see The Nutcracker on December 11, 2026 at 7pm!🐭

Click here for more information on The Nutcracker presented by Richmond Ballet🩰

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