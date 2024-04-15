Win tickets to evening with Chef Patrick O’Connell at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to an evening with Patrick O’Connell at Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Wednesday, May 15.

The chef and sole proprietor of The Inn at Little Washington, Virginia’s only 3-star Michelin restaurant, is the winner of the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Enjoy a glass of wine and an amuse-bouche in the museum’s Robins Family Forum as Chef O’Connell, “the Pope of American Cuisine,” discusses his relationship with Julia Child and his own road to culinary greatness in a conversation with VMHC President & CEO Jamie Bosket.

Following the program, guests will enjoy a variety of small bites inspired by the bounty of Virginia and a selection of wines from the Commonwealth’s best vineyards as they enjoy after-hours access to "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life," the museum’s newest exhibition.

"Julia Child: A Recipe for Life"is on display through Sept. 2 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

