Win $100 gift card to Green Top in Ashland!

Don't miss your chance to win a $100 gift card to Green Top in Ashland!

It's super simple. Just click here and comment "Green Top" and tag 3 friends for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner this Saturday, June 20.

Green Top is hosting a free Family Fun Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of its Ashland store.

The event features hands-on crafts, skill demonstrations, educational exhibits, and a food truck, and is held in partnership with The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.