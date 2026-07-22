Win family 4-pack to Richmond Flying Squirrels game!

Don't miss your chance to win a family four-pack to see the Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Tuesday, Aug. 4, courtesy of our friends at the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, July 29.

Build Your Legacy. Strengthen Virginia Families.

Join the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia for the Legacy Leaders Conference 2026, an inspiring morning bringing together Richmond-area business and community leaders to connect, learn, and make a lasting impact. The event is expected to draw 250+ leaders from across Virginia's business community and supports the Foundation's mission of building stronger fathers, healthier relationships, and stronger families.

Why Attend?

✅ Network with influential business and community leaders

✅ Gain valuable leadership insights and inspiration

✅ Support programs that strengthen fathers and families across Virginia

✅ Be part of a movement creating lasting community impact

Event Details

📅 Tuesday, August 4, 2026

📍 The Commons | Richmond, VA

👥 250+ Expected Attendees

About the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia

The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia is dedicated to helping men become stronger fathers, partners, and leaders through relationship and fatherhood programs that strengthen families and communities throughout the Commonwealth. [vadad.org]

Reserve Your Spot Today

Seats are limited for this impactful leadership event.

REGISTER NOW

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.