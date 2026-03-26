Win family 4-pack to Richmond Flying Squirrels game during Opening Week!

Opening Week is almost here. Don't miss your chance to win a family four-pack to see the Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Thursday, April 9.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Monday, April 6.

The Inaugural Season at CarMax Park starts on Tuesday, April 7 as the Richmond Flying Squirrels celebrate the opening of their new home with a rally towel giveaway all week.

Join the Flying Squirrels for a FUNN-packed week of fireworks, music, entertainment, food and so much more. The Squirrels are celebrating the opening of their new home with an inaugural season rally towel giveaway all week.

A night at the ballpark remains one of the most affordable entertainment options in Richmond, making it easy to create memories. With a variety of ticket options and family-friendly pricing, Opening Week is designed so all of Richmond can celebrate the Flying Squirrels' new home.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this historic moment in Richmond baseball history. Grab your tickets now and kick off the 2026 season with the Flying Squirrels.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.