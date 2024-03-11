Win Bold Rock VIP Getaway valued at $600

Celebrate the release of Bold Rock’s new Tequila Crush Crate variety pack with a VIP Getaway* valued at $600.

The prize includes:

—Gift certificate for 1-night stay at Wintergreen Resort

—$250 Bold Rock gift card

—Bold Rock getaway essential kit (2 Bold Rock hats, 2 Bold Rock pint glasses, 2 bottle openers, 2 sunglasses and 2 koozies)

It's super simple to enter. Fill out the form below for your chance to win, but you must be 21+ to enter. Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, April 3.

Bold Rock Hard Cider's new Tequila Crush Crate Variety Pack features four new flavors: watermelon and lime Cosmic Crush, peach and mango Daydream Crush, grapefruit Paloma Crush, and passionfruit Tropical Crush.

*Must be 21+ to participate. Must give at least 7 days advance notice of visit and prize expires March 31, 2025. See official rules as advance lodging reservations are required and based on overall availability. Please note transportation is not included.