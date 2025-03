It's March Scratchness Baybeeee! CBS 6 and the Virginia Lottery are teaming up to make your March a total SLAM DUNK. Enter now for a chance at one of two amazing Virginia Lottery scratcher prize packs. Each prize contains 50 scratcher tickets, so maybe you will take home the trophy!

We'll announce the randomly selected winners on Wednesday, April 2.

Winner 1 — ???????

Winner 2 — ???????

Follow Virginia Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.