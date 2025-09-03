Win 4-pack of passes to Fall RVA Home Show next weekend

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of passes to the Fall RVA Home Show next weekend (Sept. 13-14) at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win. Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner this Sunday, Sept. 7.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.