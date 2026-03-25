Win 4-pack of tickets to Dinosaur Adventure at Richmond Raceway Complex this weekend

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Dinosaur Adventure at Richmond Raceway Complex this weekend.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment "Dinosaur Adventure" and tag 3 friends on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner this Friday, March 27.

Dinosaur Adventure is Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Click here for ticket info and more about the interactive exhibit.

"Step into the world of prehistoric giants at Dinosaur Adventure, a unique exhibit showcasing life-sized, realistic dinosaurs that move and roar just like the real thing," event organizers said.

🦖 What’s Included with General Admission:

🔸 LIFE-SIZE DINOSAURS that come to life with movement and roars!

🔸 FOSSIL DIGS where kids can uncover ancient fossils.

🔸 JURASSIC SCOOTERS—ride on dino-shaped scooters for extra fun!

🔸 DINOSAUR RIDES—climb aboard and ride your favorite dinosaur!

🔸 MINI GOLF (available at select venues)

🔸 COLORING STATION—let creativity run wild with fun dinosaur-themed coloring activities!

🔸 PREHISTORIC PLAYGROUND with dinosaur themed bounce houses.

🔸 LIVE ENTERTAINMENT—dance and train with our Velociraptor performers!

Optional Add-On Experiences (included with VIP)

🔸 FACE PAINTING—transform into your favorite dinosaur.

🔸 GEMSTONE MINING—take home sparkling treasures.

🔸 GREEN SCREEN PHOTOS—choose from 3 Jurassic backgrounds to share with friends and family.

*Activities are subject to change depending on venue.*

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.