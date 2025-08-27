Win 4-pack to see Chase Rice at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Saturday

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see Chase Rice at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Saturday, Aug. 30!

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win. Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner this Friday, Aug. 29.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Meta Platforms, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.